LIBERTY CITY (CBS4 MIAMI) — A non-profit in Liberty City hopes to change the lives of poverty-stricken kids in their community.

The non-profit Miami Children’s Initiative invests in Liberty City’s residents, youth and more, all to bring change and end gun violence.

This comes after a series of shootings that have affected kids barely old enough to drive.

Latousha Daniels, who heads the program, said the shootings over the last few months in Liberty City have really hurt the community.

“We are determined over the next several years to change the narrative of over 9,000 residents in this area,” she said.

From the crib stage to the career stage, Miami’s Children’s Initiative hopes to get kids off the streets and focus on their futures.

Deion Hudson, 17, is the latest in a series of shootings in the city. He was shot Saturday afternoon and left in a pool of his own blood.

He was last reported in extremely serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

By Amber Diaz