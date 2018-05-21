Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LANGLEY, Virginia (CBSMiami) — Newly sworn-in CIA Director Gina Haspel says she wants to send more officers into the field, improve foreign language proficiency among the ranks and strengthen the agency’s working relationships with intelligence agencies in partner nations.

Haspel said Monday that she was honored to be chosen to lead the agency.

She was confirmed by the Senate last week, after overcoming criticism about her past role in the CIA’s harsh detention and interrogation of terror suspects after 9/11.

She is the first woman to the lead the agency.

President Donald Trump, who attended the swearing in ceremony, took to Twitter just hours earlier to criticize the former CIA Director John Brennan. Mr. Trump is suggesting Brennan is to blame for the Russia probe.

The President spoke at Monday’s ceremony in Langley, Virginia.

“We are here today for the swearing in of a very special person – your new CIA Director. Someone who has served with skill and dedication with skill and devotion for 30 years – Gina Haspel. Gina, congratulations. There is no one in this country for this extraordinary office than you. By the way, if you don’t agree with me please let me know now, before it’s too late. Immediately. You have to do it quickly. You live in the CIA; you live the CIA; you breathe the CIA and now you will lead the CIA. Congratulations!”

He continued to praise her and added, “Our enemies will take note. Gina is tough, strong and when it comes to defending America, Gina will never, ever back down. I know her.”

Striking a different tone from his previous visit to the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters, Trump also hailed the agency staffers, calling them the “most elite intelligence professionals on the planet.”

Trump said: “the exceptional men and women of this agency deserve exceptional leadership.”

Trump tapped the 61-year-old Kentucky native to lead the nation’s premier intelligence agency after he nominated then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo to succeed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.