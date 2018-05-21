Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from dozens of companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair Wednesday, May 23rd, in West Palm Beach.

More than 500 positions will available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marriott West Palm Beach at 1001 Okeechobee Blvd.

So who’s hiring?

Colonial Life will be offering on the spot interviews for Licensed Agents, Managers, Account Executives, and Benefit Counselors.

MorseLife Health System will be holding interviews for Licensed Practical Nurses (3), Registered Nurses (8), Home Health Aides (20), Housekeeping (6), Culinary (4), Administrative Professional roles (3) and Licensed Cosmetologists (2), West Palm to South Broward. MorseLife Health System was voted Best Places to Work in 2017.

Albion Staffing Solutions is seeking to fill at least 90 positions including Certified Bilingual Medical Assistants, Lab Technicians, Medical Receptionists, Warehouse Forklift, Mental Health Tech, Accounting Clerk, HR Benefits Analyst, Forklift Operators, Warehouse Associates, Warehouse Leads, Clerical/Administrative Assistants, Logistics Coordinators, and Import & Export Coordinators.

Boca Raton Regional Hospital has multiple openings for Food Service Personnel, Certified/Registered Medical Assistants, Clinical Nursing Assistants, Registered Nurses, Landscaper and Patient Access Personnel.

Hotwire Communications be interviewing at the Job Fair for Installation and Service Technicians and Customer Service Representatives from Miami to West Palm Beach.

Sherwin Williams is conducting pre-screening interviews for over 35 part time employees- sales associates, decorative product specialists and delivery drivers.

Jiffy Lube will be conducting on the spot interviews for 30 service advisors, lube techs and ASE mechanics.

Verizon is hiring for Sales Representatives.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.