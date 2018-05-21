Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HAWAII (CBSMiami) — A river of lava meeting an ocean of salt water is sending up plumes of smoke and steam on Hawaii’s big island.

The molten rock flowing in the ocean is producing a mix of lava and haze, or “laze.”

It’s a hazardous mix of hydrochloric acid and volcanic glass particles which creates a toxic steam cloud into the air.

Laze is capable of producing lung, eye, and skin irritation and even death.

Meanwhile, Kilauea erupted twice over the weekend and at one point launched a cloud of ash 10-thousand feet into the air.

A man was also hit by lava splatter, shattering his leg from his shin to his foot.

More than forty structures have been destroyed and at least 2000 people have fled their homes.

Geologists say the volcano is now pushing out a new kind of lava. It’s more dynamic, hotter and faster moving. Flow from one fissure pushed across a highway shutting it down.

Scientists say it’s still not known when Kilauea will run its course and life on the island, can return to normal.

Hawaii tourism officials have stressed that most of the Big Island remains unaffected by the eruption and is open for business.