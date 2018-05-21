Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators announced Monday they have arrested one of their own on theft charges.

Deputy Henry Guzman, 44, is accused of stealing DVDs and action figures from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart, according to BSO.

Guzman was arrested Monday morning when he reported to Internal Affairs, police said.

Investigators said the 13-year veteran was suspended with pay and transported to Broward’s Main Jail.

Guzman entered the Walmart store while wearing his BSO uniform and stole DVDs and action figures with a value of $200, on three dates in May, investigators said.

“Absolutely no one is above the law. His actions are disgraceful, and in no way are a reflection of the good, hardworking men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. I commend the work of the Public Corruption Unit for its commitment to hold deputies accountable for any criminal activity,” Sheriff Scott Israel said.