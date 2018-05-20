Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Just because you’re in a hurry or have somewhere important to go doesn’t mean it’s ok to suddenly drive like the law is bendable.

A Florida man working for a state prosecutor abruptly resigned amid questions about whether he was flashing his lights and driving his car as if he were a police officer.

The Ledger of Lakeland reported Sunday that Sam Cardinale resigned from his job as executive director for office of State Attorney Brian Haas after he admitted he had been stopped by a Lake Hamilton police officer.

Cardinale was not a law-enforcement officer.

Police were searching for a Ford Crown Victoria that had been flashing police lights, driving aggressively and honking at other drivers.

Lake Hamilton Police Chief Michael Teague said Cardinale was allowed to drive away after he told the sergeant he worked for the State Attorney’s Office and showed his credentials.

No report was filed, because Teague said there was “no wrongdoing” when he was stopped.

