It’s time for South Florida kids and their parents to start thinking about summer camp.
Camp MetroTown offers a unique experience and dozens of local high school students will spend some of their vacation there.
It is a program of MCCJ, a non-profit created in 1935 to spread tolerance and diversity.
We focus on what makes Camp MetroTown special, and talk to a young person whose life has been changed by it.
Guests: Heather Burdick, MCCJ Program Director
Trevon Burrows, High School Student/Camp MetroTown delegate
