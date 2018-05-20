By Rudabeh Shahbazi
It’s time for South Florida kids and their parents to start thinking about summer camp.

Camp MetroTown offers a unique experience and dozens of local high school students will spend some of their vacation there.

It is a program of MCCJ, a non-profit created in 1935 to spread tolerance and diversity.

We focus on what makes Camp MetroTown special, and talk to a young person whose life has been changed by it.

Guests:      Heather Burdick, MCCJ Program Director

Trevon Burrows, High School Student/Camp MetroTown delegate

