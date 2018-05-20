Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Heavy rain in areas of Broward County have left roadways under water and some impassable.

Widespread flooding is occurring with heavy rain, around 6-to-8 inches over a large area between 8 and 9 a.m.

The rain started in eastern Broward, near Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale, before moving to the north through Tamarac and into Sunrise and Coral Springs.

The area around Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport, including Peremiter Road, has reported flooding.

Mid-morning showed breaks in the radar moving in from the south so there will be some relief, but that will likely only be temporary.

Showers will continue to develop which will give the area more isolated downpours throughout the day.

These waves of rain are moving along a narrow corridor, which remains over the area until Monday night.

That being the case, more periods of heavy rain will impact the area overnight Sunday and again Monday morning.

Additionally, over 5 inches of rain were reported in Sunrise on Sunday morning.

The area is likely seeing typical flooding around Sawgrass Mills Mall, which is common when there is heavy rain.