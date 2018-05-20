Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Three months after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School we have seen the survivors continue to press the case for change and demand action.

The latest sign, the parents of two of the students who were killed are now running for office.

Lori Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, and Ryan Petty’s daughter, Alaina, were among the 17 people killed when a gunman went on a killing spree inside the school.

Now the two parents are running for the Broward School Board.

Alhadeff is running in District 4 while Petty is running for the at-large seat.

Guests: Lori Alhadeff, daughter, Alyssa, killed in Parkland Shooting

Ryan Petty, daughter, Alaina, killed in Parkland Shooting

The first segment of this interview can be seen above.

The second segment of this interview can be seen below.