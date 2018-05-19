Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINDSOR (CBSMiami) – Kensington Palace has released new information regarding the Royal Wedding lunchtime reception.

The reception is hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Approximately 600 guests from the Wedding Service congregation are expected to attend.

Guests will be served a selection of canapés, including:

Scottish Langoustines wrapped in Smoked Salmon with Citrus Crème Fraiche

Grilled English Asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian Ham

Garden Pea Panna Cotta with Quail Eggs and Lemon Verbena

Heritage Tomato and Basil Tartare with Balsamic Pearls

Poached Free Range Chicken bound in a Lightly Spiced Yoghurt with Roasted Apricot

Croquette of Confit Windsor Lamb, Roasted Vegetables and Shallot Jam

Warm Asparagus Spears with Mozzarella and Sun-Blush Tomatoes

Guests will also be served a selection of bowl food, including:

Fricassee of Free Range Chicken with Morel Mushrooms and Young Leeks

Pea and Mint Risotto with Pea Shoots, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Crisps

Ten Hour Slow Roasted Windsor Pork Belly with Apple Compote and Crackling

PIX: Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Sweet canapés will also be served, including:

Champagne and Pistachio Macaroons

Orange Crème Brûlée Tartlets

Miniature Rhubarb Crumble Tartlets

Additionally, the wedding cake will also be served at the reception.

It was designed by Claire Ptak and was made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham.

A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses. #RoyalWedding — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The Reception will include the cutting of the wedding cake and speeches from The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is the Best Man, will act as compere for the Reception.