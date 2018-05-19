Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WINDSOR (CBSMiami) – Kensington Palace has released new information regarding the Royal Wedding lunchtime reception.
The reception is hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.
Approximately 600 guests from the Wedding Service congregation are expected to attend.
Guests will be served a selection of canapés, including:
- Scottish Langoustines wrapped in Smoked Salmon with Citrus Crème Fraiche
- Grilled English Asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian Ham
- Garden Pea Panna Cotta with Quail Eggs and Lemon Verbena
- Heritage Tomato and Basil Tartare with Balsamic Pearls
- Poached Free Range Chicken bound in a Lightly Spiced Yoghurt with Roasted Apricot
- Croquette of Confit Windsor Lamb, Roasted Vegetables and Shallot Jam
- Warm Asparagus Spears with Mozzarella and Sun-Blush Tomatoes
Guests will also be served a selection of bowl food, including:
- Fricassee of Free Range Chicken with Morel Mushrooms and Young Leeks
- Pea and Mint Risotto with Pea Shoots, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Crisps
- Ten Hour Slow Roasted Windsor Pork Belly with Apple Compote and Crackling
Sweet canapés will also be served, including:
- Champagne and Pistachio Macaroons
- Orange Crème Brûlée Tartlets
- Miniature Rhubarb Crumble Tartlets
Additionally, the wedding cake will also be served at the reception.
It was designed by Claire Ptak and was made at The Queen’s residence in Sandringham.
The Reception will include the cutting of the wedding cake and speeches from The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle.
The Duke of Cambridge, who is the Best Man, will act as compere for the Reception.