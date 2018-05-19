Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINDSOR (CBSMiami) – Meghan Markle’s wedding dress wasn’t the only outfit people were anxious to see at Saturday’s Royal Wedding.

Her now-husband, Prince Harry, received The Queen’s blessing to wear his formal military uniform at the ceremony.

His brother and best man, Prince William, also wore what is called the Blue and Royals frock coat uniform, which is part of the Household Cavalry.

Harry spent several years in the British Army. William served in the Royal Air Force.

Both uniforms were tailored by Dege & Skinner on Savile Row in London.

Prince Harry’s coat featured a Pilots’ Wing badge on the left side, which is given for serving in the Army Air Corps.

Harry served in the Army between 2005 and 2015, where he flew Apache helicopters with the Air Corps, among other duties.

He completed two tours of Afghanistan, rising to the rank of Captain in the Blue and Royals.

The wings on William’s coat are for flying in the RAF. His uniform also features ribbons for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Additionally, William can be seen wearing a Garter star. This is due to William being a member of the Order of the Garter, where he is an Aide-de-Camp to The Queen.

This honor was bestowed upon William in 2013. His shoulder strap bears the Queen’s cypher.