NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Detectives want answers after a 17-yr-old was shot in Miami Saturday afternoon.

According to the family of Deion Hudson, it all started after a fight broke out at 580 Northwest 64th street. The family said Hudson suffered multiple shot wounds to his neck and back.

Miami Fire Rescue was called to the scene. Miami police said it happened outside an apartment building.

Hudson’s aunt, Desiree, said her nephew is not a bad person.

“My nephew is suffering. My nephew is in pain, so if you know something, turn yourself in.”

Kenia Fallat with Miami police said, “We don’t know what the motive is behind the shooting, but we can say that young man was transported immediately via Miami Fire Rescue to JMH.”

Hudson is in extremely serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.