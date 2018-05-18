Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a substitute teacher Thursday for indecently touching a 7-year-old boy.

The incident happened at Quiet Waters Elementary, 4150 W. Hillsboro Blvd., in Deerfield Beach, according to authorities.

Police said the victim was in aftercare when Juan Manns, 24, approached him and told him to sit on his lap.

The boy said he felt “something” poking his buttocks when he was on Manns’ lap, investigators said.

Authorities indicated Manns is facing one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 954-321-4218 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).