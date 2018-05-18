Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLORIDA CITY (CBSMiami) — A five-year-old brother and his nine-year-old half-sister were air rescued to Kendall Regional Trauma Thursday evening, after being shot in a drive-by as they played in the front yard of their Florida City home.

“They both are critical. I just don’t know what’s going on. I just need all the prayers to come out and pray for my kids,” a sobbing Patricia Bell said outside the hospital Friday afternoon.

Her grandchildren, 9-year-old Treasure Clark and her five-year-old half-brother, Eric Wright, were both shot in the chest while outside their home on NW 12th Street.

“Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, powl!” said neighbor Arnold Lloyd in describing the shooting.

A white car sped by the yard full of kids and adults. Holes from large caliber bullets could be seen in a car, bullets that also hit two children, and over what?

“I don’t know. I don’t think I know. My kids are in the hospital. They play in their own yard, and it’s bad,” said Patricia Bell, crying.

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted, “Yet again, children in our community, who should be looking forward to summer break, instead have become victims of a shooting.” Carvalho called the shooter or shooters “cowardly.”

Amid heartache at the hospital, there was also resolve.

“Whoever did this, they’re going to have to come forward to this. They’re going to have to show. I’m going to see them again. I’m going to see them again because that man up above, He’s going to bring them to me,” said the childrens’ grandmother. She prays the Lord will deliver the shooter or shooters, and lay healing hands on two critically wounded children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.