Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) – You don’t have to travel across the Atlantic to be a part of the Royal Wedding.

If you live here in South Florida, all you have to do is get to Her Royal Household in Surfside to experience all Britain has to offer.

It’s the boutique of Bera Kalhan, British ex-patriot with a love of collecting anything related to the Royal family.

She will be throwing a Royal Wedding watch party Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in honor of the marriage that will be watched around the world and more importantly, at her store.

As a young girl, she was fascinated with the royal family, which makes her even more excited to host the party Saturday.

“I’m so excited to have this event,” she said. “I’m delighted to be hosting it, I’ve always been a huge fan of the monarchy and I really identify with the Lady Diana’s boys as they lost their mother at the same time I lost a parent but I’ve been collecting pieces from the royal collection for the past 15 years.”

Her collection includes plates, coaster, even mugs embossed with 24k gold plastered with the faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The party or “afternoon tea” as Kalhan calls it will include all sorts of traditional British finger foods along with drinks and mimosas.

The cuisine of the day will be prepared by British celebrity Chef Andy Bates, who clearly has a favorite for the day.

“I’m excited for people to try my sausage rolls and I’m adding a little Miami flair to it with mojo sauce,” Bates said.

Saturday’s watch party will no doubt be filled with food, fashion and British flair but what Kalhan is most excited to see is no surprise.

“Oh the dress, its got to be the dress,” she said. “I still go back to fashion. I can’t wait to see the dress.”

Tickets are $25 a person which includes the afternoon tea menu, along with the alcoholic drinks.

Space is limited but you can purchase a ticket by emailing Ladyb@herroyalhousehold.com

The address is located at 9513 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154