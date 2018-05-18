Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WINDSOR (CBSMiami) — If you didn’t get your die-stamped, gold burnished invitation to the royal wedding, you aren’t alone.

Just 600 people will be inside the chapel and under 3,000 from various backgrounds and service charities, have been invited to share in the celebration on the ground.

So who did make the cut? The speculation is building.

“I just want to see Harry,” said one royal fan.

The rumors are flying.

“I heard that Serena Williams is here,” said another.

As royal fans try to figure out who is in, the Windsor rumor mill is buzzing.

“Maybe Elton John,” guessed another. “It’s hard, it’s hard to know. I’m not sure there will be many celebrities. They’re trying to keep it small.”

Small maybe by royal standards. Six hundreds guests will watch from inside St. George’s Chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange ‘I do’s.’

“It’s going to be a mixture of actors. The Beckhams were at the last one, maybe they’ll be at this one. It’s going to be amazing. I know they invited quite a bit of the public as well,” said one fan.

Straying from tradition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided not to invite any world leaders, not even British Prime Minister Teresa May made the cut.

“I love the Obama’s but I don’t think it’s their place to be invited because it’s a British event,” offered a fan who added, “Trump, I’m happy that he’s not coming.”

In another break from routine, the couple invited thousands of members of the public to the grounds of Windsor Castle to celebrate and cheer on the newlyweds as the exit the chapel and begin their lives together.