WINDSOR (CBSMiami) – One day before Britain’s Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle all the royal wedding arrangements are falling into place.

Since Markle’s father is too ill to come to the wedding she asked the next King of England to walk her down the aisle. Prince Charles said he would be pleased to welcome Markle to the royal family in this way.

“He’s always wanted to walk a daughter down the aisle, and now he’s got his daughter in law,” said royal commentator Ingrid Seward.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, met Queen Elizabeth for the first time at Windsor Castle, they enjoyed afternoon tea on the eve of the wedding.

Police are expecting as many 100-thousand people in the small historic town. They say they’re ready to secure the grounds of Windsor Castle as the newlyweds ride through the streets in a carriage procession.

“You’ll see whether you’re on the trains, British transport police out on the roads or roads policing units. As you get into Windsor the vehicle barriers will be up, you’ll see officers out on patrol,” said police commander David Hardcastle.

There will also be a strong military presence around the wedding, associated with Harry’s time in the service.

Michael Curry, an American Episcopalian bishop, will give the sermon in his own unique way.

On the eve of the big day, the bride and groom-to-be are staying apart. Prince Harry is spending time with his brother and best man, Prince William while Markle is spending time with her mother.