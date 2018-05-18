Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Several students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High have reached out their social media to express their sadness and outrage over the school shooting in Texas.

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

Friday morning at the start of classes a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, killing as many as 10 people.

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town – Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Corin also expressed her frustration with President Donald Trump.

Our children are being MURDERED and you’re treating this like a game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/Lc1IWYGssE — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Classmate David Hogg, part of a grassroots movement with Corin who started #NeverAgain and helped mobilize hundreds of thousands in for gun reform rallies across the world, warned that politicians would soon descend on the Texas school acting like they care but are only looking to boost approval ratings.

Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a shit when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

Cameron Kasky echoed those warnings on Twitter

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations. Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors. Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Kasky also went after Trump.

Treating it like a sports game you sick bastard. https://t.co/kY3a61x4aN — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Donald Trump does not care about school shootings. Donald Trump does nothing to stop school shootings. Don’t talk to me about the ‘stop school violence act,’ because that does nothing to stop school shootings. Donald Trump does not care about you or your kids getting shot. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Emma Gonzalez also took to Twitter to offer support to Sante Fe High students.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

Most of those killed Friday when at least one gunman opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday were students, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. One person was in custody, and a second person had been detained, he said.

Monday marked the three month anniversary of the Douglas High massacre in which 17 students and teachers. The shooting fueled a massive student movement that led to gun reform legislation being passed in Florida and a national debate on stricter gun laws.

