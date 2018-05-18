Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, School Shooting

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Several students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High have reached out their social media to express their sadness and outrage over the school shooting in Texas.

Friday morning at the start of classes a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, killing as many as 10 people.

Corin also expressed her frustration with President Donald Trump.

game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING.”

Classmate David Hogg, part of a grassroots movement with Corin who started #NeverAgain and helped mobilize hundreds of thousands in for gun reform rallies across the world, warned that politicians would soon descend on the Texas school acting like they care but are only looking to boost approval ratings.

Cameron Kasky echoed those warnings on Twitter

Kasky also went after Trump.

Emma Gonzalez also took to Twitter to offer support to Sante Fe High students.

Most of those killed Friday when at least one gunman opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday were students, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he could not be precise about the number of deaths at Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. One person was in custody, and a second person had been detained, he said.

Monday marked the three month anniversary of the Douglas High massacre in which 17 students and teachers. The shooting fueled a massive student movement that led to gun reform legislation being passed in Florida and a national debate on stricter gun laws.

