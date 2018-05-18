Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Completing a degree in pharmacy is tough enough but one woman finished college in the midst of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and she had a baby in the process.

Krystal Rodriguez proudly walked across the stage at Nova Southeastern University Friday to celebrate and acknowledge her academic achievement.

Rodriguez received her pharmacy degree after attending NSU in Puerto Rico. She was there for Hurricane Maria last year and described the destruction.

“After the hurricane we went out and it was a mess,” she said. “Everything was down it was like a movie.”

Communications were down and the school could only be open for brief periods. She did what she could to study while helping others around her, all while she was seven months pregnant.

“My baby was a huge motivation to wake up every day and do what I needed to do to get through,” she said about the time after the hurricane.

Andres is now a happy and healthy six-month-old baby and was by her side as she accepted her diploma.

Amazingly, she would still put others in front of herself during the recovery.

The University started efforts and she and other students would often help the surrounding community with the aide they received.

“That’s just me,” she said about putting others ahead of herself. “I can’t see others in need and not do something.”

Frances Colon-Pratts was her instructor before, during, and after the hurricane. When asked about seeing the students come together to help anyone in need she says that is what they want in all of their students.

“If she is willing to take care of somebody like she did then she is going to be a great pharmacist,” said Colon-Pratts.

Strength, positive attitude, and perseverance. It is what got Rodriguez here today. When asked about her future after graduation she said she is unsure. With the Island in the state that it is, many pharmacies and stores remain closed. She hopes to return and continue to help the community.