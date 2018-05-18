Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Walt Disney World in Orlando is the most visited theme park in the world, with an estimated 20.5 million visitors last year.

That’s according to a report released this week by the Themed Entertainment Association which found Disneyland in California had the next highest with an estimated 18.3 million visitors.

The TEA also found the race to build new theme park attractions in Orlando has paid dividends. Theme park attendance in North America last year was up 2.3 percent, powered by new attractions in Orlando.

The Orlando market represents about a third of theme park attendance in North America.

Growth was even bigger around the globe. The top 10 biggest theme parks worldwide saw an 8.6 percent attendance increase.

