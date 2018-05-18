Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police arrested a man Thursday for sexually assaulting a physically incapacitated woman.

Police say that the victim had been drinking at “La Victoria Social Club” on 28 NE Avenue and 40 Street and was feeling “heavily intoxicated.”

The victim went outside, to the front of the nightclub, for fresh air and while outside, Michel Cilano-Ibanez, 27, approached her and offered to take her home, according to police.

The police report says the victim assumed Cilano-Ibanez was an Uber Driver, so she gave him her address and the defendant took her home.

Upon arrival, the victim could not gain access to her residence and that is when Cilano-Ibanez offered to take the victim to his house, according to police.

Once inside his home, police say Cilano-Ibanez took her phone and purse. The victim next remembers being naked and laying on a bed, where the attack took place, police said.

Cilano-Ibanez admitted to police having sexual intercourse twice with the victim, and he admitted she was intoxicated.