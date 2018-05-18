Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HONOLULU (CBSMiami) – People on Hawaii’s big island are bracing for another eruption from the summit of the Kilauea volcano.

An eruption Thursday sent a gigantic ash plume 30-thousand feet into the air. Scientists said it was short lived and didn’t have much of a hazardous effect, but the next one could. The fear is sulfur dioxide in the air which can cause breathing problems.

“We can’t force them – we can’t force anybody – but we are highly recommending to please evacuate,” said Hawaii National Guard Major Jeff Hickman.

For those who insisted on staying, masks were handed out that offer 8 hours of protection.

Hawaii’s Governor David Ige is instructing people to keep a close eye on cell phone alerts.

“Listen to Civil Defense. They are broadcasting what should be done in this kind of ash driven event,” he said.

The governor also stressed that while visitors and residents should clear the area close to the volcano, the rest of the island is open for business.