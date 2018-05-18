Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LA HABANA, CUBA — A Boeing 737 has crashed after taking off from Jose Marti International Airport in Cuba.

Cuba’s state-run television say it was a Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737.

The flight was headed to Guyana and casualties are reported, an airport source told CNN.

A large fireball followed by a towering plume of smoke was visible near the airport on the outskirts of the Cuban capital, according to witnesses.

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off 😟 #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

It’s unclear how many people may have been on the plane.

A 737 can seat anywhere from 126 people to 178 people, according to Boeing.

Cubana de Aviacion — Cuba’s national carrier — has had to ground some of its aging fleet because of safety issues, though the cause of Friday’s crash is unknown, CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reported from Havana.

