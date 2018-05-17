Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump sarcastically congratulated America Thursday on the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, maintaining that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction. The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

In a second tweet Thursday morning, Trump suggested there was an FBI informant embedded within his campaign. His tweet came after a “Fox & Friends” segment that referred to a report in The New York Times that said “at least one government informant” met with former campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

The president kept up his complaints about the investigation later Thursday morning.

Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history – by far! Sorry to the Fake News Media and “Haters,” but that’s the way it is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

Trump has repeatedly fumed about the investigation in public. The probe has brought charges against 22 people and companies, notched five guilty pleas and seen one person sentenced. A number of those charges were related to Russia’s interference in the presidential election, but so far, none of them has extended to potential collusion between the Russian government and Trump associates.

Nearly $7 million was spent by the federal government between May and September 2017 to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the latest publicly available spending figures.

