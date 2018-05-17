Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Politics, Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump sarcastically congratulated America Thursday on the one-year anniversary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, maintaining that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

In a second tweet Thursday morning, Trump suggested there was an FBI informant embedded within his campaign. His tweet came after a “Fox & Friends” segment that referred to a report in The New York Times that said “at least one government informant” met with former campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

The president kept up his complaints about the investigation later Thursday morning.

Trump has repeatedly fumed about the investigation in public. The probe has brought charges against 22 people and companies, notched five guilty pleas and seen one person sentenced. A number of those charges were related to Russia’s interference in the presidential election, but so far, none of them has extended to potential collusion between the Russian government and Trump associates.

Nearly $7 million was spent by the federal government between May and September 2017 to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the latest publicly available spending figures.

(©2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch