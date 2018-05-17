Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – A tough takedown inside of a South Florida school that was caught on camera.

Several students at Ascend Academy in Margate were arrested, including one female student who was tasered by police.

“She lost control because someone was talking about her,” said student Keanu Torres. “The cop tackled her and then she was going crazy still and the cop tased her.”

Officers were called to the school after receiving a call about a fight.

The principal says the commotion is part of a longstanding feud between several students.

“We still don’t know what they were fighting over, although social media is always prominent,” said principal Alessi Vincent. “As an educator, the social media instigates and perpetuates a lot of the hard feelings.”

In all, seven people were arrested. One of them is a parent.

According to Vincent, the mother tried to force her way into the building.

Police say she and her child were each charged with battery on a school official.

Five other students were also arrested and charged with disrupting a school function.

Additionally, one of those five was charged with resisting arrest.