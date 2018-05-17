Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two people involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 9528 NW 22nd Ave. in West Little River. At least four people inside a vehicle approached their targets and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, according to police.

Myqueal Fisher, 22, died on the scene. Willie Randel, 29, was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

After the shooting, witnesses said the vehicle sped off.

“That vehicle slowed down, three people exited and tried to flee. We apprehended one of those people and are looking for the other two,” according to Detective Lee Cowart. “The vehicle then continued another ten blocks and then the vehicle crashed into an unrelated vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.