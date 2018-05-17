Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Once more the flyers are going up around Fort Lauderdale.

The flyers show the picture of Sophie Reeder who vanished after leaving her home off Davie Boulevard May 20,

2017. She was 15 years old at the time.

A surveillance camera captured Sophie Reeder walking down the street wearing headphones. She turned 16 in February.

It has been an agonizing year for her family. Her mother, Nicole Twist spoke with CBS4 about the disappearance, one year later. “Just the not knowing is the worst part,” said Twist.

Twist frequently looks on social media for clues about her daughter’s disappearance. Recently she found a photo which appears to show ‘an older’ Sophie Reeder taken after she vanished.

Twist gave it to police.

“It’s been a little frustrating, but I remain positive. I hope we are all on the same team but I haven’t had a lot of contact with them,” she added.

Sophie’s father Patrick made a public plea with police last year for help to find his daughter. At the time she disappeared, Sophie was living with her dad and enrolled in a virtual school.

She had run away before “I see these kids going to school, Sophie’s age and I think about her sweet 16 and prom and everything she’s missing,” says Twist

Twist last saw her daughter Mother’s Day 2017. She remembers Sophie was acting more grown up. “I didn’t put it together, the warning signs were there. You have to be proactive and monitor what your kids are doing because they are vulnerable,” she said.

John Rode, a private investigator and head of Global Children’s Rescue has worked on Sophie’s case from the beginning. “Cell phone’s been turned off from day one. There’s no contact with anyone. There’s no way she is on her own,” he says.

Rode doesn’t rule out Sophie may be the victim of human trafficking and may be living far away. “The only way this case will be cracked is with a tip,” he says.

“I would like to say to Sophie, no matter what happened if you are still able to come home, we love you and I miss you every day,” said Twist.

If you have any information on Sophie Reeder call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.