LONDON (CBSMiami) — Meghan Markle confirms her father will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry.

Markle said in statement, “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

According to TMZ, her father, Thomas, is recovering in the hospital after heart surgery. He was embroiled in a recent controversy after it was revealed he allegedly staged photos for the paparazzi.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, said she was the one who urged their father to stage the photos, in an ill-fated bid to improve his image.

Meanwhile, final preparations are underway in Windsor for Saturday’s royal wedding.

Members of the British Armed Forces took to the streets of Windsor Thursday to rehearse their roles for the big day. More than 250 troops will line the streets of Windsor Saturday. They will also escort the procession to Saint George’s Chapel, where the couple will wed.

Major Tom Seccomb: “There’s nothing – nothing we are phased about, not hitting the step when we go through a tunnel is the only thing we’ve had a problem with, but no, I’m pretty confident we’ll be fine on the day,” said Major Tom Seccomb.

“We’ve rehearsed for it, we’ve trained for it, it’s what the regiment is good at. Not only are we good on operations, we’ve also got the ceremonial role, so the Royal Wedding is part of our job,” explained Captain James Faire.

According to Kensington Palace, Prince Harry has a close relationship with each of the regiments and units participating on his wedding day.

The young prince completed two tours of Afghanistan with the Household Cavalry Regiment and holds ceremonial positions with the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, both of which will be represented on Saturday.