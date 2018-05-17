Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Parts of Davie are dealing with bad flooding following Thursday’s rain.

A parking lot was under water at Shenandoah Square. The water got so high at the shopping center off State Road 84 and 136th Avenue, some vehicles had to be towed.

It’s an issue people we spoke with say has been happening for years.

“You’re taking a chance coming. You have to come out in a truck or a Jeep. It’s the only way you can get out here. You come out here in a car and it sucks up that water, that’s it. Bye bye motor,” said Davie resident Eric Eisano. “It’s hurting the businesses. A lot of people won’t come when it floods like this.”

Less than a mile from the shopping center, Alender Subdivision is dealing with the same issue.

Some people were surprised by the high waters.

“It’s really flooded here and we’re trying to go home,” said little Kimberly Martinez, who was trying to make her way home with her family.

Chopper 4 was over the area Thursday afternoon and showed the extensive flooding.

Allan Johnstone says he’s lived there for 40 years and this is the worst flooding he’s ever seen.

“It was bad rain. We flooded worse than the last hurricane that was here. I spoke with the mayor Judy Paul this afternoon and she said they’re working on getting water drained,” said Johnstone.

Johnstone says this issue has been going on for years and people have had enough.

“We’re the only street in this area that has no sewer. Everybody’s on septic tank and when it rains like his, the water goes over the septic tank and it seeps out,” said Johnstone. “It gets a tint. Sometimes there’s a smell from it.”

CBS4 News reached out to Davie Mayor Judy Paul regarding the flooding issues but we did not hear back by air time.