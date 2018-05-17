Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — Backstreet’s back, alright!

One of the biggest boy bands in music history, the Backstreet Boys, has a new single.

They released “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” on Thursday, along with a video that shows the quintet dancing in sync.

Singer Nick Carter tweeted thanks to fans for 25 years of support.

Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough will resume a 21-show Las Vegas residency in July.

