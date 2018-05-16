Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One man is in custody after a hit and run crash on I-95.

It happened in the northbound lanes, north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man came to pick up his wife after her rental car was hit. As the man was standing by the side of the road as the car was in the process of being towed it was hit from behind. The man was hit by the car and bounced off the guardrail.

“As I was loading up I got out of the vehicle to tie her car down and all of a sudden I see a vehicle come straight at me and it pushed me to the side of the highway and another car came around me and I’m lucky I’m alive right now,” said Robby Sternberg, the tow truck driver who barely escaped injury.

The driver who hit the rental car took off on foot and was arrested a short time later about half a mile down the road.

The injured man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. The driver who hit the car was also injured. He was treated at the hospital and then taken into custody.