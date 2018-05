Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man who exposed himself to a girl.

It happened May 9th in the 5900 block of NW 16th Place.

Police said the man appeared to be between 20 and 30 years old and was about six feet tall. They’ve released a sketch of what he looks like in hopes that some recognizes him and calls in a tip.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (965) 493-TIPS.