LONDON (CBSMiami) — Will he or won’t he? The question about whether Meghan Markle’s dad will be at the royal wedding has dominated the lead-up to the big day. The latest news, according to TMZ, is that he can’t attend because of heart surgery.

Now many are anticipating it will be her mother Doria Ragland, who will walk her down the aisle.

“The two are incredibly close,” according to Royal Commentator Victoria Arbiter. “Harry’s actually spent a lot of time with Doria as well, so there’s a personal connection there. But I think Meghan is the person she is today because of the mother.”

And there is royal precedent for the bride’s mother taking on the role. Queen Victoria did it for some of her daughters. Another option could be Prince William, Harry’s brother, who is already lined up to be best man on the day.

Some betting companies are even offering odds on Meghan being accompanied by one of her former ‘Suits’ co-stars, Patrick Adams or Gabriel Macht. Another left-field option could be Meghan’s friend, Jessica Mulroney, whose sons will be pageboys and daughter will be a flower girl.

Meantime, all royal fans coming to Windsor for the wedding will have to pass through tight security.

Britain is on its second-highest threat level of severe, though officials say they have received no direct threats.

In addition to road closures and patrols by armed police and search dogs, visitors will also have to pass through airport style scanning checks before they can reach the streets surrounding the castle, where the couple will take part in a carriage procession after the wedding.

Kensington Palace announced Wednesday that 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince George will be bridesmaid and pageboy in Saturday’s royal wedding and they are not alone.

There are six bridesmaids and four pageboys, all of them under 10 years old.

On the palace’s social media Wednesday, they showed clips of Queensmead School in Windsor holding a wedding parade on the long walk, complete with mini Prince Harry, Ms. Markle, Archbishop and wedding guests.

The palace also announced that they are incorporating pollinator-friendly plants as part of the displays in and around St. George’s Chapel for the wedding.

At Windsor Castle Wednesday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s’s wax figures went on display ahead of Saturday’s wedding.

The two lifelike figures were presented to the public a short distance from where Prince Harry and Meghan will be wed.

A team of 20 people at Madame Tussauds has been working on the figures ever since the wedding was announced in November.

And the hottest new drink in London is the Megharryccino. It is a portrait of soon-to-be married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thanks to Heidi bakery, which is putting a wedding spin on barista art on a cup of coffee.