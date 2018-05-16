Filed Under:CDC, E. Coli, Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce Yuma, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Love lettuce? Who doesn’t? There is no need to freak out about the recent E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona.

The last shipments of romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region were harvested on April 16 and the harvest season is over, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agency indicated that it is unlikely that any lettuce from that region is still available in stores or restaurants because of its 21-day shelf life.

The US Food and Drug Administration identified a Yuma facility as one of the growers responsible for a recent E. Coli outbreak

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch