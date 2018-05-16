Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Love lettuce? Who doesn’t? There is no need to freak out about the recent E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona.

The last shipments of romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region were harvested on April 16 and the harvest season is over, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agency indicated that it is unlikely that any lettuce from that region is still available in stores or restaurants because of its 21-day shelf life.

The US Food and Drug Administration identified a Yuma facility as one of the growers responsible for a recent E. Coli outbreak