Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade police moved in and arrested high-profile heroin dealers Wednesday in hopes it would take drugs off the street before students go on summer break.

It was dubbed Operation Summer Slam.

Miami-Dade Police had 12 arrest warrants and took six dealers into custody.

They say too often the heroin has been laced with the extremely powerful and potentially deadly fentanyl.

“We all know the impact of heroin and how it has taken the lives of innocent people, hundreds of innocent people and we had to take a stand. Our narcotics bureau is taking a strong stand in the war on heroin. We were able to use different strategies and respond to 911 calls and get information from those using drugs and who is giving them those drugs,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

“At this point we need help from the community,” said Zabaleta. “We don’t want these drugs to land in the hands of children. Right now summer is coming up and we want to make sure as much as possible the streets are free of heroin.”

He also hopes there will be solutions.

“We know that in many cases the people addicted to heroin are just innocent people and they are not necessarily criminals. They don’t deserve to be in jail and they need help and that’s why we also tried to provide resources for their rehabilitation.”

Operation Summer Slam has been in the planning stages for nearly a year.

“It’s important that we get these dealers off the street. So often they are selling fentanyl-laced heroin,” explained Lt. Christopher Casario.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).