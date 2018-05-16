Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead following a drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 9528 NW 22nd Ave. in West Little River, according to Miami-Dade Police.

One person died on the scene and the other dead after being transported to the hospital.

As many as four people inside a vehicle approached the victims and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, according to police.

The vehicle then sped away.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.