Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Cheesecake Factory has taken action after reports surfaced that some of their employees had harassed a man was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Eugene Joseph, 22, claims he was bullied and belittled for wearing his “MAGA” hat inside the Dadeland Mall restaurant while out with his girlfriend’s family on Mother’s Day.

Joseph is a huge fan of President Donald Trump and often wears his signature red hat when he is out. But apparently, some of the staff were so bothered by the hat, that Joseph said they gathered behind him and made derogatory remarks under their breath and even threatened to hit him.

“They were talking about my hat and they started saying ‘oh, I want to knock this guy’s hat off his head so bad’ or ‘I want to punch his hat’. I looked back at the guys and I saw them staring at me, they were like clenching their fists and saying all these things to us,” said Joseph.

He said his family tried to ignore them but it was difficult.

“To be bullied, me and my family bullied just because of my hat, it was just crazy. It came to a point where we weren’t comfortable. I got up to go to the restroom and it was so crazy. The employees were just walking past us, disrespecting us, even waiters who were serving our table were passing by saying the rudest things.”

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement which apologized to Joseph and let him know they took action.

“All guests should always feel welcome in our restaurants. The recent incident in one of our Miami restaurants fell short of our standards, and we apologize to the guest and his family. Two individuals are no longer employed by the company, and we are continuing to investigate.

We were very disappointed to learn that two staff members made disparaging remarks about Mr. Joseph’s hat that made him and his family feel unwelcome. As a result, as of Tuesday those two individuals are no longer employed with the company. No guest should ever feel unwelcome in one of our restaurants and we are very sorry.”

The company said previous reports that up to a dozen employees surrounded Joseph’s table and made disparaging remarks may have been misconstrued.

“We are taking the situation seriously, however, not all of the information reported by the media accurately portrays what occurred. The situation may have been exacerbated by an all-staff meeting that took place during our shift change between our staff members working the lunch and dinner shifts – which may have been perceived as a crowd gathering near guests’ tables.”