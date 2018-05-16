Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Broward sheriff’s deputy who failed to confront a gunman during a February 14 school massacre is receiving a monthly state pension of $8,702.35.

The SunSentinel newspaper reports 55-year-old Scot Peterson, who resigned and retired after the shootings, began receiving payments in April.

Surveillance video showed Peterson outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as the gunman killed 17 people inside with an AR-15 assault-style rifle. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said

Peterson should have gone inside. President Donald Trump called Peterson a coward.

Peterson later said he thought the shots were coming from outside the building.

Pension payments are based on the 32 years he worked and the average of his five highest-paid fiscal years.

Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been jailed since the shooting. He faces 17 charges of first-degree murder.

A state commission is reviewing the police response to the shooting, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

