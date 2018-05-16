Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

By Katherine Bostick

Memorial Day was originally celebrated on May 30 of each year. In 1971, however, the National Holiday Act of 1971, changed the official day of celebration to the last Monday of May so that folks can have a three day weekend to celebrate Memorial Day. Many cities and organizations will be having ceremonies on May 28, but there are also other types of activities to celebrate Memorial Day. Comedy festivals, parades, concerts, movies, and much more are happening all across South Florida on Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

James L. Knight Center

400 S.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 416-5970

www.jlkc.com

Patrons attending the comedy festival will be treated to a weekend of great comedians performing their best comedy acts. The show starts at 8pm on May 27, 2018. The James L. Knight Center has room for 4,569 patrons to relax in a plush and comfortable setting. Some of the stars performing will be Majah Hype, Marlon Wayans, Jess Hilarious, and more. Some of the comedy acts are not appropriate for children so check the website before bringing young children.

Davie Memorial Day Ceremony & Parade



Bergeron Rodeo Grounds



Davie, FL 33314

(954) 797-1000

www.smcc.us 4271 Davie RoadDavie, FL 33314(954) 797-1000

The City of Davie and the Boy Scouts of America from the Scoutmasters Camporee Committee South Florida Council are banding together to bring the Davie Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade to the public this year. This year’s parade will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. at the Davie Fire Administration on Orange Drive and will continue to the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds. The memorial ceremony will begin promptly at 11a.m. Flags will be available for purchase at a cost of $1.00 each. Attendees may also bring their own small flags which can be presented at the ceremony and will then be placed on veterans graves.

Best Of The Best Concert

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 438-9488

This popular Memorial Day concert will be starting at 2 p.m. on May 27 and will continue until midnight. Children 12 and under are free but anyone 13 and over will pay $48.00 for a general admission ticket to the event. VIP tickets range from $142 up to $499 for a private viewing area, express entry, private air conditioned bathrooms, front stage access, and an open bar. No outside food, beverages, or alcohol will be allowed. However, it is suggested that attendees bring blankets or folding chairs to sit on. Be advised, there is no re-entry into the concert so be sure that you don’t leave anything in your vehicle that you may need during the concert.

Great American Beach Party

Along Fort Lauderdale Beach

near A1A and Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33139

(954) 828-5363

This annual event honors our military members who died to keep us free. But it is also a day to honor local citizen’s who have worked to improve the community of Fort Lauderdale. The beach party will have music, a kid’s zone, an art’s and crafts show, a sand castle contest, and a movie on the beach. The time of the memorial tribute has not been determined, but it is a part of the festivities. This is a free event and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or beach chairs to sit on at the Great American Beach Party.

Memorial Day Weekend Kidz Fest



3750 S. Flamingo Road

Davie, FL 33330

(954) 473-2955

www.flamingogardens.org Flamingo Gardens3750 S. Flamingo RoadDavie, FL 33330(954) 473-2955

Flamingo Garden’s Kidz Fest will be from May 26 through May 28, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Children ages 3 to 11 can get into the Kidz Fest for a mere $6.45, while patrons 12 and over will be charged $19.95 per person. There will be pony rides, animal presentations, games, music, butterfly encounters, arts and crafts, and a bounce house. Vendors will be on hand offering food items and drinks for sale. Attendees can take part in a special guided tour of the gardens and exhibits as part of the Kidz Fest activities.

