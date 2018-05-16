Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At Gallery Art in Aventura among the Warhols and Dalis there’s a print of a doggie – a missing dog poster for Skyler, who has been missing since Monday. He’s been gallery owner Ken Hendel’s best friend for 18 years.

“You see a lot of people caring, they call, they want to help, they want to do a lot of things,” Hendel said Wednesday, his voice choking. “Give me a second. I’m sorry.”

Security video shows Skyler, a small, black and white rat terrier, slipping out of the store as a customer opened the front door Monday afternoon a little after 5 p.m. On the video, a young man picks the dog up outside. After a few minutes, he meets with a woman and a youngster. The man, woman, child, and dog then leave in a silver Toyota sedan.

“All of a sudden he’s gone and it sinks in deeper and deeper and it starts to affect you,” Hendel said.

It should. Skyler is cute beyond words. He’s 18-years-old, wears a pacemaker, is half deaf, half blind and arthritic. The young man who picked him up may have thought he was rescuing a frail little dog from a busy shopping center parking lot, not knowing Skyler was a fixture at the gallery.

“People come to the store and they open up the door and they say ‘is Skyler here,’ and I say ‘no,’ and they leave. They don’t want to see the art, they want to see Skyler,” said Hendel.

Hendel has put Skyler’s missing photo all over the web, has reached out to shelters, and sought the help of every news outlet that will listen.

The hope is that whoever has Skyler will see a news report about the missing dog or come across one of the many messages online and call Hendel. He can be reached at (305) 439-7422.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for Skyler’s return.