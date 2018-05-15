Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Lawyers for Zachary Cruz, the brother of confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High gunman Nikolas Cruz, want the head of the Broward Sheriff’s Office probation office held in contempt of court.

Cruz, 18, is on six months probation for trespassing at Douglas High in March. As part of his probation, he is outfitted with an ankle monitor. Last Saturday, the day before he moved to Virginia, he went to visit his mother’s grave in Ft. Lauderdale and his ankle monitor went off despite the fact that he had committed no violation.

In papers filed in court, Cruz’s defense lawyer Mark S. Lowry accused David Scharf, the head of BSO’s probation department, of unilaterally deciding that Cruz’s ankle monitor would go off whenever he entered Broward County.

“Mr. Cruz was very scared and worried over being arrested for violating his probation when he had not done anything wrong,” Lowry wrote in his contempt of court motion. “It was because of this fear that Mr. Cruz … quickly ended the visit to his mother’s graveside prematurely.”

“Mr. Cruz could not have a meaningful visit at his mother’s graveside for the first Mother’s Day weekend after her passing, solely because Mr. Scharf wanted to track, and violate Mr. Cruz for something that was not against the law,” Lowry wrote. “As such, this Honorable Court must punish conduct offensive to the public and ensure Mr. Scharf clearly understands he is not above the law.”

Officials from Nexus Services, the Virginia-based company providing Cruz with a job and a place to stay for the next year, contacted the monitoring service to find out why the ankle monitor was signaling a violation, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

In his filing, Lowry claims that Scharf called the ankle monitoring service on Saturday every ten minutes to see if Cruz had violated his probation. He reportedly told the monitoring technician that ‘technically’ there was “no restriction on Mr. Cruz being in Broward County, but that he personally wanted to be able to track Mr. Cruz, know when he was in Broward County, and when he had left the area as well.”

Lowry also claims that it was Scharf who wrongly accused Cruz of a probation violation earlier this month when he went near a school parking lot in Lake Worth. Terms of Cruz’s probation say he is not allowed on any school grounds unless he is attending class there. Since there was no prohibition on being near a school, prosecutors dropped the violation claim.