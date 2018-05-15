By Hank Tester
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Robert Is Here is a South Florida institution, a famous tropical fruit stand that draws tourists and regulars from far and wide. Hundreds of people visit every single day and way too often, so do the bad guys.

Car break-in suspect caught on camera stealing valuables from cars parked at Robert Is Here Fruit Stand in Homestead (Source: Robert Is Here)

“Board daylight, middle of the day,” explained Robert Moehling about a thief who was caught on surveillance video breaking into his customer’s cars.

The most recent incident took place on Mother’s Day around noon.

“Cameras, money, wallets, bags,” Robert said are the items ransacked from cars. “Their passports, plane tickets to go home, destroying their whole vacation,” he said.

But Robert, whose family has owned the old school tourist attraction for 58 years, has upped the game for the crooks.

Robert invested in a 40 camera surveillance system and tracked the guy who was casing the parking lot.

The video shows the suspect driving to the front of Robert’s and making his way around the back of an SUV. He punches the rear window and grabs a bag.

It is not unusual at South Dade tourist attractions.

“We are all being victimized,” said Robert. “Biscayne National Park has been victimized. Been going on for years.”

But now there is video and now that the word is out that Robert has major security cameras set up, he says break-ins are less frequent.

It is an additional anti-crime tool for police.

“I am not afraid to tell people we are having a problem. We are trying to fix the problem,” said Robert.

Miami-Dade police run undercover operations to combat the tourist crooks.

If you recognize the person in the video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

