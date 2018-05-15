Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rainy season officially began Tuesday and will continue through October 15th.

Our region will see potential showers and storms later in the day, as the atmosphere heats up and moisture builds. Downpours are possible with potential for localized flooding.

Highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s, with some breaks of sunshine.

The Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of developing over the next 2 days, and 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The chance for rain will remain high for South Florida due to a very moist flow in place through the weekend.

Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s, through the end of the week. Rainfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches, with some isolated higher amounts possible.