MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parents of two girls killed in the Parkland school shooting announced they are running for public office Tuesday morning.

Alyssa Alhadeff’s mother, Lori, and Alaina Petty’s father, Ryan, filed this morning at the Broward County Elections Office.

Alyssa and Alaina were both killed in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Both parents say they plan to continue fighting for school safety, increased transparency, and increased accountability. Each was spurred to run because of the tragedy.

“I did not want any other parent to go through the pain and anguish I go thru every day,” Alhadeff said. “I did not want any child to ever have to say to their mother, mommy, am I going to die today when I go to school?” she added.

“Like many other families, we will dedicate ourselves to change the system that would allow somebody like Nicolas Cruz to fall through the cracks,” Petty said.

Both parents are pleased with state action that takes guns away from those threatening to hurt themselves or others, but they say a lot more needs to be done to keep students and teachers safe at school.