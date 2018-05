Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reports of shots fired near a middle school have led to a lockdown as police investigate.

The gunfire was reported at an apartment complex next to Brownsville Middle School, at 4899 NW 24th Avenue.

Several police officers manned the gates of the school and helped arriving students get inside while other officers scoured the grounds of the apartment complex trying to determine if there had indeed been gunfire.