MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Memorial Day holiday weekend is right around the corner and the City of Miami Beach will be holding a community meeting to discuss how they are getting ready to welcome the crowds.

In past years, the holiday weekend on the beach has been marred by violence.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Miami Beach police department’s community room. On the agenda will be traffic, crowd control, and safety.