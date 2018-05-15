Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — With just four days to go until the highly anticipated royal wedding, last-minute preparations are underway at Windsor Castle where Prince Harry will tie the knot with American actress Meghan Markle.

But with the clock ticking down to the big day, it is still not clear who will walk the Meghan down the aisle Saturday.

Headlines dominating British papers say her father will not attend the royal wedding.

Thomas Markle told TMZ he worked with a photographer to stage pictures of him preparing for the occasion near his home in Mexico.

He also said he suffered a recent heart attack.

So how are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feeling right now?

“I spoke to someone who is very close to them last night who said they’re both devastated,” said royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah. “But more than anything apart from wanting her father to be there, Meghan’s concern is her father’s health and well-being.”

Nikkhah adds that Meghan’s father was feeling the pressure of the paparazzi.

“I think he thought naively he could take control of the situation and if he collaborated with photographers, he could present an image he as more comfortable with. That hasn’t turned out to be the case.”

Thomas Markle Sr. reportedly told TMZ he staged the photos of him brushing up on British history and being measured presumably for his wedding attire to contrast images that were previously published.

“I think photographers purposely looked for the most unflattering photographs,” said Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle in an interview on “Good Morning Britain.”

“He calls me panicking on the freeway because he was in a dangerous situation being followed by seven or eight cars. There have been examples in history of just how dangerous that can be.”

Prince Harry has long blamed the paparazzi for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a 1997 car crash.

On Saturday, about 100,000 people are expected to fill the streets, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Their wedding will take place less than two years since they met on a blind date.