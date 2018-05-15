Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida teenager continues what her mother calls a miraculous recovery at Kendall Regional Medical Center after receiving burns to nearly her entire body five months ago.

“When we first arrived here she was given basically less than a one percent chance of survival. Now we’ve reached five months. She’s continuing the path to recovery,” said Leigh Chesney, Layne’s mother.

Layne Chesney, 15, was flown in by helicopter on New Year’s Eve after a bonfire accident in Fort Pierce where they live.

“She’s the only one in the entire country who has survived this extent of a burn. Most people that suffer 95-percent burns throughout their entire body, they don’t make it due to infection, due to complications with their organs. She is a miracle,” said Leigh Chesney.

Leigh says Layne was with a friend and his parents around a bonfire on New Year’s Eve roasting marshmallows. Layne poured more gas on the fire and an explosion happened. Layne was burned by the flames.

Layne’s mother says her daughter has faced a new challenge every day since then starting with spending a couple of weeks in a medically-induced coma.

“She’s been in a bed for five months. She’s definitely suffered a lot of muscle weakness that she lost in the burn. Everything is regrowing and she’s having to relearn how to use all the body parts again,” said Leigh Chesney.

Before the accident, Layne was a sought-after softball star. College recruiters were already in contact with the ninth grader. She had a bright future.

Her mother says Layne’s future will now be different but with Layne’s positive outlook, she’ll make the best of it.

“She still has her spirit. She’s still making jokes. She’s still trying to make the best out of a horrible situation that happened,” said Leigh Chesney.

Leigh says it’s unknown when Layne will be discharged from the hospital. She says they were initially told she’d be there through November but everything depends on her recovery.

Leigh says Layne has Medicaid to cover her medical bills but Leigh has been staying at a hotel to be by her daughter’s side 24/7 so she has other expenses to cover.

If you would like to help the family, click here for their GoFundMe page.