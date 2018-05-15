Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities say a Florida corrections officer has been charged with battery and official misconduct for unnecessarily pepper-spraying an inmate.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a news release Tuesday that the charges were brought against Col. Patrick Riggins of Everglades Correctional Institution.

Rundle says inmate Mazzard McMillan was among several handcuffed inmates who were instructed to get on a dormitory floor in July 2017. Surveillance video showed that as McMillan was complying, Riggins pepper-sprayed him.

Investigators also say Riggins told a subordinate to write a false incident report to justify his use of the pepper spray. The report claimed McMillan was trying to slip out of his restraints.

Court records did not list an attorney for Riggins.

Riggins is being charged with one count of Use of Force/Battery on Detainee, a first-degree misdemeanor and one count of Official Misconduct by a Public Servant, a 3rd-degree felony.

