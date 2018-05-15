Filed Under:Coconut Grove, Cocowalk, Local TV

COCONUT GROVE (CBSMiami) — CocoWalk is moving forward with a much-needed makeover.

cocowalk center CocoWalk Continues Next Phase Of Renovation

A five-story office building will occupy the eastern end of CocoWalk. (Rendering by ArX Solutions)

A new round of major construction begins Wednesday. Crews will demolish the eastern side of the complex to make way for new stores and an office building.

All of the stores at CocoWalk, including the movie theater and health club, will remain open during construction.

Once complete, the new and improved CocoWalk will feature a large open-air plaza, foliage, a mini-waterfall, trees and a modern, subdued design intended to blend in with the surrounding Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Current tenants such as Youfit Health Club and The Gap are staying put. The Cheesecake Factory is leaving.

The construction is scheduled to finish at the end of next year.

